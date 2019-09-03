YouTube Star Brooke Houts Won't Be Charged With Animal Abuse

Exclusive

YouTuber Brooke Houts -- who was seen beating, shoving and spitting on her dog in footage she accidentally uploaded -- won't face criminal charges for her actions ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us ... the LAPD's Animal Cruelty Task Force is wrapping up its animal abuse investigation and has determined the evidence doesn't support criminal charges.

As one source put it ... while the video isn't easy to watch, Houts' interaction with her dog doesn't rise to the level of criminal abuse. We're told Houts will keep her Doberman, Sphinx.

As we told you ... Houts kept custody of Sphinx as the task force investigated after the video surfaced, because it determined the pooch was not in immediate danger.

We're told although the case will soon be closed, the LAPD can reopen it if new evidence is presented.

Houts understandably took serious heat for how she treated her dog, and issued a long-winded apology afterward ... explaining how expensive dog trainers are and claiming she's not an animal abuser.