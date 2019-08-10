YouTuber Brooke Houts Has History of Anger Towards Dog She Smacked

Exclusive Youtube Composite

Brooke Houts says she's no animal abuser, but we found her history with the dog in question raises serious anger issues she has toward the pooch.

Houts -- who is currently under investigation by the LAPD for animal abuse -- appears to have gotten her Doberman, Sphinx, last November. It wasn't long before Houts began to post a series of angry tweets and videos, venting over the dog ... bitching about his bad behavior.

In one video, Houts talks about a time when Sphinx pulled her down the stairs. She also went on a long rant last month when Sphinx ate a pair of her leggings, saying, "-sigh- goodnight to everyone except my dog."

She also bitched about Sphinx peeing on her bed.

As we reported ... Houts accidentally uploaded a video earlier this week, showing her smack, spit on and shove Sphinx. The LAPD Animal Cruelty Task Force is now on the case, though she will keep custody of the dog, at least until authorities decide if the risk factor is too great.

Houts maintains she's never aggressive with Sphinx ... and that he needs some serious training. That's revealing, considering in one of the videos we uncovered, she says punishment training isn't the way to discipline a dog.