Universal Studios Food Cart Plunges Down Huge Escalator

Y'know those massive escalators at Universal Studios Hollywood? Well, imagine a food cart careening down them with innocent people in the line of fire -- and now watch this video of that happening.

Terrifying footage of the plunging cart was posted from what seems to be Halloween Horror Nights at the Universal City theme park. It appears an employee lost control of the equipment as they were taking it down an escalator.

The food cart made a huge ruckus as it started tumbling down the stairs ... which might have alerted folks to duck and cover. Thankfully, it didn't end up making contact with anyone -- at least not in the video.

You can hear the person recording the video scream out, "What the f**k?!" Indeed, this could've taken an ugly turn fast -- especially because the park's been packed for Halloween Horror Nights.

The video does catch a glimpse of someone in a chef hat -- presumably a cook at the theme park -- who clearly realizes right away how bad this could've been.