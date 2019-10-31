FaZe Banks' Trashed Vegas Hotel Room Video Shows Utter Destruction

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Wanna see what $30,000 worth of damage in a fancy Vegas hotel looks like? Feast your eyes on this disaster!!!

Here's the room Esports megastar FaZe Banks allegedly destroyed during a wild Oct. 13 bender at the Encore at Wynn Las Vegas -- and it looks like a scene out of "The Hangover."

Smashed tables. Smashed windows. Smashed TVs. Smashed everything. You get the point.

In footage obtained by TMZ Sports, you can see people still in the room the next morning ... still in awe of the damage. Banks is laying casually in a mostly intact couch.

The problem for Banks -- real name Richard Bengtson -- is that hotel officials weren't amused when they saw the wreckage and went to police.

Cops are now investigating Banks for felony malicious destruction of property, a serious charge that carries a maximum of 5 years in prison.

The good news for Banks ... the 28-year-old mogul is rich as hell (he co-founded the wildly popular FaZe Clan gaming organization) and can easily afford to cover the damage.

Our Vegas law enforcement sources tell us stuff likes this happens in Vegas hotels all the time and the hotel usually drops the case if the damages are paid.