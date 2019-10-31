Rep. Katie Hill Slams Misogyny, Double Standards in Farewell Speech

Play video content

Katie Hill -- the California Congresswoman who's resigned amid a nude photos scandal -- says she's leaving because of "gutter politics," and she's taking a parting shot at prominent men in power.

Rep. Hill outlined her reasons Thursday for resigning during her farewell speech on the House floor ... blaming a "misogynistic culture" and right-wing media for stopping at nothing to sabotage her career.

Hill claims since her nude photos surfaced last week, along with allegations of 2 extramarital relationships, she's been holed up at home ... in fear for her life.

She says she's received countless vile messages -- including threats of releasing more of her private info and photos without her consent -- so she's leaving for the well-being of her loved ones and herself.

It is with a broken heart that today I announce my resignation from Congress. This is the hardest thing I have ever had to do, but I believe it is the best thing for my constituents, my community, and our country.



See my official statement below. pic.twitter.com/nG97RQIwvO — Rep. Katie Hill (@RepKatieHill) October 27, 2019 @RepKatieHill

As we reported ... Hill believes the scandal that's forced her resignation was orchestrated by her allegedly "abusive," and now estranged husband, Kenny Heslep. She's also flat-out accused him of leaking of the photos, and says she's considering taking legal action.

However, during her speech, Hill made it clear there's only one investigation that deserves national attention right now ... and it's the impeachment inquiry of President Trump. The house voted Thursday, as expected, overwhelmingly in favor of going forward with the impeachment inquiry, which will now include open hearings.