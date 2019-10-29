Donald Trump Will Be VIP at UFC 244, Topping Insane Celeb Guest List
10/29/2019 12:33 PM PT
It'sssss TIME ... for President Donald Trump to attend a UFC fight in person!
That's exactly what's happening on Saturday -- POTUS will be in the house at Madison Square Garden for UFC 244, featuring a massive fight between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal.
Trump has been a longtime supporter of the UFC and Dana White -- in fact, White has publicly credited Trump for being a key figure in turning the MMA promotion into the juggernaut it is today.
Now, Trump has reportedly made time in his schedule to see Diaz and Masvidal fight for the coveted "Bad Mother F**ker" belt when they clash on Nov. 2.
And, get this ... the celebrity guest list that night is insane -- Dana White previously told Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will be on hand to present the winner with the "BMF" belt.
New England Patriots owner Bob Kraft -- whose also close with Trump -- will be in the house as well. The Patriots play the Ravens in Baltimore the next day.
President Trump's sons Don Jr. and Eric attended a UFC fight in New Jersey earlier this year -- when Trump supporter Colby Covington defeated Robbie Lawler.
Donald Trump called Colby after the fight to personally congratulate him.
As for UFC 244, you better believe Secret Service will be swarming that night.
And it'll VERY interesting to hear what the always outspoken Nate Diaz has to say if he gets the mic after the fight!
