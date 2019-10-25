Conor McGregor Attacked With Water Bottle from Angry Dagestani Man

Breaking News

Conor McGregor was attacked by a pissed off Dagestani man in Russia on Friday who threw a water bottle at the UFC star as retaliation for trashing Dagestan.

You gotta see the video ... it's intense.

The man went to a media event in Moscow on Friday specifically to get answers from Conor about why he's been trashing Dagestan lately.

Remember, just Thursday ... Conor said he "wouldn't go to Dagestan to take a s**t" in a tirade bashing his UFC rival, Khabib Nurmagomedov, who hails from Dagestan.

Clearly, people in Dagestan -- a part of Russia -- heard the insult and the man who crashed the media event Friday decided to take matters into his own hands.

He pressed Conor about the statement and demanded answers about why he "hates" Dagestan so much.

Conor tried to justify his hatred saying people in Dagestan have been mean to him (boo-hoo) -- but the answer wasn't satisfactory to the Dagestani, so he fired off a water bottle.

The man shouted at Conor, "All the people? My father, my brother ... you think are all cowards?"

Conor replied, "Yes, yes, yes."

The man shot back, "My father?! What did he do to you?! My brother, what did he do to you?!"

Conor managed to duck out of the way and shouted back, "Shut up, you fool." The man was escorted out by security.

McGregor didn't seem fazed -- he just stood there.

