Conor McGregor Announces Jan. 18 UFC Fight ... Against Secret Opponent

Play video content Breaking News Sputnik

Conor McGregor just announced his return to the octagon -- saying he WILL fight on Jan. 18 in Las Vegas ... but his opponent is still shrouded in mystery.

The UFC star just held a media event in Russia, where he's promoting his Irish whiskey, and of course the conversation turned to his fighting career.

After trashing Khabib Nurmagomedov and telling reporters he would NOT wait around for Khabib to agree to a rematch, Conor said he's ready to move forward with his career.

"I would like to announce the return of The Notorious Conor McGregor will take place on January 18 in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada,” McGregor said.

"That is my comeback fight. It’s 12 weeks this Saturday. I’m in prime physical condition. I have agreed the date with the company. As far as the opponent, I have the opponent’s name, but for me, the game I am in and from experience, if I was to give you people the name, which I would love to do, I know the UFC would flip it because they’re a crafty company."

Conor says to as the UFC to reveal the opponent because "I don't give a f*ck who the opponent is."

McGregor says the Jan. 18th fight will be "the beginning of my season" ... as he teased more fights in 2020.

"I will then look to compete against the winner of Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal for the Bad MotherF*cker title. Obviously I have history with Nate Diaz, we are set to make the trilogy bout, so we will see how that goes."

"Then I will seek [a] Moscow bout and it will be against the winner of Tony Ferguson and . Khabib Nurmagomedov."

Conor botched the pronunciation of Khabib's name ... but told reporters, "I cant even say the guy's name. Who gives a f*ck what the guy's name is."