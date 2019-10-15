Khabib Nurmagomedov Swims In Freezing River In Dagestan In Insane Training Video

UFC's Khabib Nurmagomedov Swims In Freezing River In Dagestan ... Insane Training Video!!!

10/15/2019 6:30 AM PT
GOIN' WITH THE FLOW

He's wrestled live bears and sprinted up mountains, but now Khabib Nurmagomedov is taking his training to the next level ... swimming a freezing cold Dagestani river!

Oh, and he's swimming against a pretty strong current!!!

THIS IS INSANE!!

Khabib -- who recently defeated Dustin Poirier -- is gearing up for a tough fight (presumably against Tony Ferguson) and he's not wasting any time getting into fight shape.

Which is why he ended up taking a dip in a river in Kizilyurt -- a small town in Dagestan.

Khabib's pal (who goes by King Farruh) shot the footage and gave his account of the session.

"Hard work and dedication from champ khabib_nurmagomedov. Today was very cold, he doesn’t care."

"Water was very cold I tried to put my feet and almost freeze my a$$ off. Tony you’re in trouble!"

Khabib is 28-0 as a pro MMA fighter with signature wins over guys like Conor McGregor, Rafael dos Anjos, Edson Barboza and Al Iaquinta.

