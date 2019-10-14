MMA's Ali Abdelaziz Cited for Battery Over Altercation with Rival Manager
10/14/2019 11:37 AM PT
MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz -- who reps UFC champs like Khabib, Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman -- was cited for misdemeanor battery over an altercation with a rival manger, cops tell TMZ Sports.
Abdelaziz -- who runs Dominance MMA -- got into it with Abe Kawa, Vice President of First Round Management, during a PFL event at the Mandalay Bay on Friday.
We're told ... Las Vegas Metro Police Dept. officers were on scene when the two got into a heated verbal altercation, which escalated into a physical incident.
Law enforcement sources tell us officers on scene say they witnessed Abdelaziz deliver two "open palm strikes" -- aka slaps -- to Kawa's face.
Abdelaziz was NOT arrested, but he was detained and cited on scene ... and if the case moves forward, he'll be notified to appear in court.
Footage of the incident was posted on social media. UFC star Anthony Pettis, Kawa's client, was in the middle of the action and told ESPN's Marc Raimondi "Abdelaziz slapped Kawa 'like a bitch' and 'was gone in 15 seconds.'"
iPhone 11 Pro Max quality @bokamotoESPN @arielhelwani @MMAjunkieJohn pic.twitter.com/p9fKTprQIz— Ryan (@RyanLF___) October 12, 2019 @RyanLF___
Cops note Abdelaziz was cooperative with police during the incident, as was Kawa.
In Nevada, misdemeanor battery carries a maximum punishment of 6 months in jail and a $1,000 fine ... though it's HIGHLY unlikely Abdelaziz will spend a minute behind bars for two alleged slaps.
