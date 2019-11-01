Beto O'Rourke Drops Out of Presidential Race

Getty

Beto O'Rourke is dropping out of the presidential race after months of struggling to regain the initial support he had after battling Ted Cruz for Senate ... a race that also ended in disappointment.

The Texas politician reportedly called it quits on gunning for POTUS mid-week as the rest of the Democratic presidential hopefuls were preparing to gather in Iowa. Beto's not expected to run for Senate in 2020 either, nor endorse anyone else anytime soon.

O'Rourke planned to announce his withdrawal Friday night in Iowa and send an email to his supporters ... this according to the NYT. In a draft of that announcement, Beto cites a lack of means to move forward successfully, but says he's proud of being an advocate for gun control and climate change.

Beto makes it official by saying ... "My service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee."

His exit completes an interesting journey in which he shot out as a potential front-runner to challenge Donald Trump, but lost steam on the heels of some bizarre livesteam videos and his infamous "Vanity Fair" cover.