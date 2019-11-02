Farrah Abraham Says Jenelle Evans Shouldn't Leave David Just for TV

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Farrah Abraham is glad that Jenelle Evans is leaving what she considers to be a bad relationship with David Eason ... but isn't totally satisfied with the apparent motivations.

We got the fellow 'Teen Mom' alumna Saturday in L.A., where she weighed in on the big news that broke this past week ... Jenelle announcing that she's leaving David and would be proceeding with divorce. Farrah says that's great ... if she's doing it for the right reasons.

As far as FA is concerned, she tells us that herself and others have been trying to get Jenelle to split from David for a while -- but now that it's actually happening ... Farrah says she only sees an unflattering headline out of it. Namely, Jenelle wants back in with MTV.

TMZ broke the story ... Jenelle's vying for a spot back on the show that made her famous, and one of the reasons she called it quits was in hopes for a possible reality TV comeback.

We've been told Jenelle feels David was screwing her over financially and holding her back from potential deals, so with him gone ... she's hoping she can make some cash again.

Farrah doesn't seem to like that rationale -- even though we've been told it's not the only reason Jenelle's splitting from David. Still, that seems to be all Farrah's hearing ... and she says Jenelle hopefully cut it off with David for more important reasons ... like, ya know, the safety of her kids, which Farrah insinuates might be an afterthought here for JE.