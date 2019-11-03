Terrell Owens To Jerry Jones ... Stop Meddling And Fire Jason Garrett!!!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Terrell Owens has a message for Jerry Jones -- STOP MEDDLING WITH THE DALLAS COWBOYS AND FIRE JASON GARRETT ALREADY!!

The Hall of Fame receiver grabbed his scary-ass Halloween mask when he was speaking with TMZ Sports and hilariously delivered the memo to the Cowboys owner.

"He needs to quit meddling," Owens said of Jerry ... "He's in the cookie jar too much. He's handling too much."

Then, TO made his pitch for the owner to drop Garrett, saying if Jones canned the head coach, "they definitely have an opportunity to go farther than they ever have."

Of course, Owens has hated JG for a long time ... in fact, he said just a few weeks ago he felt Garrett had lost control of the Cowboys' locker room.

Now, TO's doubling down on those comments despite Dallas' first-place NFC East standing ... telling us, "If they get rid of that coach, you'll see some re-energized, rejuvenated players."

We also asked Owens about Dak Prescott's high-dollar contract demands ... and TO says he really likes the QB and would pay him whatever the going-rate for the guy is.