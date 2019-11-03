Trey Flowers Gunning To Buy Mansion W/ $90 Mil Contract, 'Real Player-Like'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

How does Detroit Lions star Trey Flowers plan on spending his new $90 MILLION contract?

HE WANTS A BALLER-ASS MANSION IN ALABAMA!!!!

Of course, Trey says he's not gonna be stupid with his money -- he knows all the cautionary tales -- but at a point, ya gotta be able to enjoy the fruits of your labor, right!?

The defensive end inked his fat new deal with Detroit back in March -- receiving $40 MILLION in guaranteed money -- and he hopes to make his dream of owning mansion a reality in the future.

"Something real dope that's real player-like, you know?" Flowers says.

For now, the 26-year-old says the only notable things he's done with his new cash has been charity work and making some investments in businesses ... which is GREAT, BTW.

But, when we asked what he's eyeing to buy down the road when he eventually splurges ... he revealed to us he's got his sights set on a big house near his hometown of Huntsville, Alabama.

"I like houses," Flowers says. "I like having the vibes. Get the vibes right and things like that for the family and stuff. So, yeah, it might be something like that."

As for Trey's on-the-field work, he's coming off his biggest game of the season last weekend against the Giants -- and he's hoping that rolls over into their game against the Raiders on Sunday.

By the way, when we asked which of his new Detroit teammates has surprised him most this season ... he told us there's one wide receiver in particular who's really caught his eye!