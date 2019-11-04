UFC's Corey Anderson Calls Out Jon Jones, 'Sign the Dotted Line!'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

UFC star Corey Anderson says his utter destruction of Johnny Walker at UFC 244 proves he's more than worthy of a Jon Jones fight and he's got a message for Bones -- "Just sign the dotted line."

Anderson was phenomenal against Walker at Madison Square Garden on Saturday -- earning a 1st round stoppage against an impressive opponent many have hailed as the next big thing in MMA.

"I made magic happen, I guess you could say," Corey tells TMZ Sports ... "Everybody was dick riding him saying he was the one."

"He let it get to his head and he looked past me. I had to go out there and show him."

Now, Anderson says he's 100% confident he deserves a title shot -- with 4 big victories in a row over guys like Glover Teixeira and Ilir Latifi.

Plus, Anderson says he's been trying to get a fight with top challenges like Dominick Reyes and Anthony Smith, but they keep coming up with excuses.

So, the next logical opponent -- according to Anderson -- is the champ Jon Jones.

"I beat the one they wanted to fight Jon Jones next ... I proved my point and I proved my worth."

Corey says he's sick of the smack talk, he's sick of the games -- he just wants to fight already.