Chargers' Dean Spanos Denies Exploring London Move, 'Total F**king Bulls**t'

Breaking News Getty

Chargers owner Dean Spanos is LIVID over a report that says his team is exploring a full-time move to London ... telling media the article is "f**king bulls**t!"

"It's total f**king bulls**t, OK?" Spanos said Tuesday. "We're not going to London. We're not going anywhere. We're playing in Los Angeles. This is our home. This is where I'm planning to be for a long f**king time. Period."

The Athletic posted a story on Monday saying NFL sources told the outlet the league is considering the possibility of relocating the Chargers from L.A. to London full time.

But, Spanos called immediate BS on that in a no-cameras-allowed meeting with media Tuesday ... saying, "We plan to be in L.A. for a long f**king time. That was bulls**t, that story."

Of course, the Chargers famously moved from San Diego to L.A. back in 2017 ... but they haven't exactly been welcomed with a warm embrace by the city.

Their games are regularly packed with opposing fans ... and at one point earlier this season, Chargers players were mad at the way team officials handled playing an opponents' rallying song on the jumbotron mid-game.

Because of that ... The Athletic's report seemed to have some teeth -- but Spanos could not have shot it down harder in a heated rant.