NFL's Jermaine Whitehead 'Deeply Sorry' For Threatening to Kill Fans

Jermaine Whitehead has now seen the error of his and has apologized for threatening to shoot and kill fans on social media.

Oh, and the apology comes 24 hours after he was cut by the Cleveland Browns.

In a statement that essentially reads "please, somebody hire me" -- the 26-year-old defensive back tries desperately to show remorse for the aggressive Twitter rant that got him suspended online and fired from his job.

"I would like to take this opportunity to apologize for my actions following our game with Denver," Whitehead said.

"That was totally out of character for me. I do not justify my actions, but was extremely frustrated with the way I had played and our team losing because of it. I was playing with a broken hand, but that is no excuse for my actions, and I am deeply regretful."

Remember, minutes after the Browns lost to the Denver Broncos ... Whitehead went on social media and began clapping back at his critics.

"Imma kill you bitch ... that's on blood," he told one guy.

"Don't get shot at lil bitch ... can you whoop my ass .. .f*ck football .. let me know when you need the address," he told another.

When one fan asked for Whitehead's address, the NFL player gave out the address to the Cleveland Browns facility in Ohio.

The Browns cut him first thing Monday morning and now Whitehead is trying to find a new job. Hence the apology ...

"I want to personally apologize to anyone who I offended, especially those who I was responsive to on Twitter. My choice of words did not reflect who I am, but only what I was feeling."

"Also, my sincerest apologies to my teammates, coaches, the Browns organization and most of all, the fans and kids that motivate me to even pursue this dream."

"Again I am deeply sorry for my unacceptable behavior, and I wish the Browns the best of luck in the future. I love you!"