'Boardwalk Empire' House Back on Market After $1.3 Mil Price Cut

A Brooklyn home featured on the HBO series "Boardwalk Empire" is up for grabs ... and any Nucky, Chalky, Mickey or Lucky buyer out there can scoop it up for more than a million dollars less than it was last year.

The Park Slope house -- which was also featured in the 1993 Martin Scorcese film, "The Age of Innocence" -- was fittingly built in 1900 and is a 5-story, 8,014-square-foot family dwelling with 5 beds and 5.5 baths.

It ain't cheap -- currently listed at $7.51 million -- but in 2018 it was priced at $8.8 mil ... seems like a deal Al Capone would be excited about.

And, get this ... it even comes with the same wallpaper the set designer used on the show.

Other features of the limestone townhouse include a 2-story kitchen, a library, a gas-burning fireplace, Frank Lloyd Wright stained glass and a private roof terrace.