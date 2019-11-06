Ellen DeGeneres, Sandra Bullock Sue Over Use of Name to Sell Products

You Can't Use Our Names to Sell Your Junk!!!

Exclusive Getty Composite

Ellen DeGeneres and Sandra Bullock have joined forces to sue various companies that are marketing beauty and anti-aging products ... claiming they made false representations the 2 entertainers were endorsing the stuff the companies were selling.

Ellen and Sandra claim some of the companies used photos of Sandra on Ellen's show. The companies falsely claimed Sandra was boasting about her "amazing new skin" ... which the company credits to their products.

The company also posted a pic of Ellen falsely claiming the reason she doesn't need a lot of makeup is because she uses the company's serum.

In other words ... not only are Ellen and Sandra saying the companies used their names and likenesses without permission ... they just made all this stuff up.

According to the lawsuit, several different beauty companies used the photos to hawk their products ... without permission from Ellen or Sandra.

The products in question ... Alessa Serum, Elliesse Serum, Lavish Skin Care, Life Cell Skin Care, Glovella and many others.