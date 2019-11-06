Kevin O'Leary and Wife Sued for Wrongful Death in Boat Crash

Breaking News TMZ/Getty Composite

Kevin O'Leary and his wife are being sued by the family of one of the victims in the deadly boat crash.

Rosa and Antonio Ragone are suing on behalf of their deceased daughter, Susanne Brito ... with their attorney, Patrick Brown, saying, "For this grieving family, it is about obtaining civil justice so as to prevent these types of deaths and curtailing reckless and dangerous behavior from continuing on our lakes."

We broke the story ... Kevin's wife, Linda, was driving their boat on a lake in Ontario, Canada back in August around 11:30 PM, when it rammed into another boat, killing 2 onboard that boat. Canadian authorities have charged Linda with careless operation of a vessel -- we're told they felt she was going too fast -- something her lawyer strongly denies. The driver of the other boat was charged with driving a boat without navigation lights.

The driver of the other boat is also being sued.