'Shark Tank' Kevin O'Leary's Wife Charged in Fatal Boat Crash, Other Driver Charged Too

The wife of "Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary has been charged with driving their boat carelessly in the fatal boating accident last month, but the other driver was also charged with a crime.

TMZ has learned the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged Linda O'Leary with "careless operation of a vessel." TMZ broke the story ... O'Leary's boat was on Lake Joseph August 24 when it slammed into another boat, killing 2 passengers.

Our sources say the OPP obtained 5 videos from cameras trained on the lake and they concluded she was driving 17 MPH at around 11:30 PM ... which police say was not a safe speed.

But, the OPP also charged the driver of the other boat, Richard Ruh. The OPP says he was driving without navigation lights. As we reported, this seemed to be the core of the case -- and our sources say the driver had insisted the lights were on, but police say the video shows otherwise.

We're told Linda is going to "vigorously fight the charge." Police tell us Linda's alleged crime carries a maximum sentence of 18 months in jail or a $1 million fine.