Todd, Julie Chrisley Wanna Spend Thanksgiving in Cayman Islands

Todd and Julie Chrisley wanna get the hell outta Dodge for Thanksgiving and spend it in the Cayman Islands ... but first, they need permission.

According to new legal docs obtained by TMZ ... the Chrisleys are asking the judge in their federal tax evasion case for permission to temporarily obtain their passports so they can travel to the Cayman Islands for about a week during Thanksgiving.

The Chrisleys say they'll fly commercial and stay at a resort condo ... where they say they wanna spend time with their children and grandchild to celebrate the holiday.

As we've reported ... as part of the conditions in their bond release, the Chrisleys are restricted to travel in Georgia and Tennessee. They can also travel to Cali to tape their reality show, but they have to notify their probation officers first.

The Chirsleys say they'll provide a full itinerary of their travel to their probation officer and immediately surrender the passports once they return from their vacay. For what it's worth ... the Chirsleys say the U.S. Attorney's Office does not object to their request ... an indication the travel request has a good chance of getting the judge's approval seal.