Playboy Playmate Lauryn Elaine Robbed at Home, Tied Up with Dog Leash

Playboy Playmate Lauryn Elaine came home to a frightening situation that only got worse ... and cops are now on the hunt for 3 masked men they say robbed her.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Lauryn noticed her front door was busted in when she got home at 11:45 PM Wednesday in North Hollywood and, when she entered, 2 men came out of her bedroom and one out of her brother's.

We're told the men had masks on their faces, and one pointed a gun at her at demanded she open her safe. Our sources say the men tied her up with a dog leash, and took more than $30k in cash and her purse.

After they fled, Lauryn managed to free herself and ran outside to get help.

We've obtained video of the aftermath ... and Lauryn's pad is absolutely trashed. It looks like the suspects ransacked every room, overturned furniture, smashed a mirror on a closet door and busted up the floor.

Lauryn points out where they put her on the ground with her hands and feet bound.