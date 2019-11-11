Ex-NFL WR Charles Rogers Dead at 38

Breaking News Getty

Charles Rogers -- the #2 overall pick in the 2003 NFL Draft -- has died, multiple outlets and former teammates confirm. He was only 38.

The details surrounding Rogers' death are unclear. We're working on it.

One of the people conforming his death is former Michigan State teammate Chris Baker.

"Devastated to learn of the passing of my spartan brother Charles Rodgers," Baker said.

"Spoke with his mom this morning. Please pray for her and his children. Please also be respectful of their privacy at this difficult time. Rip Chuck."

Rogers was selected by the Detroit Lions and flashed huge potential -- catching 22 passes for 243 yards and 2 touchdowns during his first 5 games of the '03 season. But, he suffered a broken clavicle, which ended his rookie campaign.

The following season, he broke his clavicle again -- on just the 3rd play of the '04 season.

He was cut by the Lions in 2006, essentially ending his NFL career.

After his football career ended, Rogers admitted he had struggled with substance abuse -- including an addiction to Vicodin. He had been arrested multiple times for alcohol-related issues.

Rogers -- who reportedly signed a $40 mil rookie contract with the Lions -- is survived by 8 children.

Rogers was a legend at MSU -- where he earned 1st-team All-American honors during his 2002 junior season, when he posted 68 catches for 1,351 yards and 13 TDs.