Jalen Hurts Meets Bullied Autistic Fan After Game, 'He Has a Friend in Me!'

... 'He Has a Friend in Me!!!'

Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts brought a special VIP guest to celebrate with the Sooners this weekend -- 12-year-old Rayden Overbay -- and the video is awesome!

Overbay is the special needs student who was targeted in violent attacks by classmates who mocked him for being autistic, diabetic and deaf in his right ear. He suffered serious injuries and had suicidal thoughts after the incidents.

But, MMA star Justin Wren took Overbay under his wing and has rounded up famous and non-famous friends to offer support. Stars like Baker Mayfield, Mick Foley and more stepped up.

And now, Overbay can add a Heisman Trophy candidate to his friend list -- with Hurts inviting Overbay into the Sooners' locker room after their 42-41 victory over Iowa State.

"You got a whole squad of people behind you," Hurts told Rayden ... who was STOKED to meet the football star.

Hurts tweeted about meeting Rayden on Sunday ... saying, "It was great getting to meet Rayden Overbay this weekend! He is a true soldier and such an inspiration to many."

"He has a friend in me! Much Love! #StopBullying"