Kylie Jenner Trespasser Sentenced to One Year Behind Bars

Exclusive Getty

The man who showed up at Kylie Jenner's house demanding to see her is going to be spending a lot of time in the big house -- he just got sentenced to a year behind bars.

The L.A. County Superior Court clerk tells TMZ ... Brandon Sevilla Martinez pled no contest to one misdemeanor count of trespass by driving on private property, and one felony count of bringing contraband into jail -- a glass pipe he had when he got busted.

Martinez will serve his sentence in L.A. County Jail.

TMZ broke the story ... Kylie got a temporary restraining order against Martinez last month after reporting he walked up her driveway and aggressively knocked on her door asking to see her. A security guard escorted him off the property and he was arrested.

We're told Martinez also got 3 years probation, and he has to stay at least 100 yards away from all parts of Hidden Hills -- the neighborhood where Kylie lives.