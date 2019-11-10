Kylie Jenner Takes Stormi to Houston for Travis Scott's Astroworld Fest

Exclusive Getty Composite

It's been a family affair this weekend in Houston -- Travis, Kylie and Stormi are together for Daddy's music festival -- just like old times, except they're not a couple anymore.

Sources close to the former couple tell TMZ it's important for Travis to have Stormi with him for his second-annual Astroworld Festival ... and he wanted the event to be a bonding experience. She was at the Festival last year.

We're told while Kylie and Travis remain friends, and parenting partners, they're not back together. Kylie's made the trip to Houston too ... but only to show her support and to make things as comfortable as possible for Stormi.

Travis holds the festival in Houston because that's where he grew up, and any trip home is a chance for Stormi to bond with her dad's side of the family ... so there will be plenty of that too. We don't know if they'll all be staying under the same roof.

You'll remember ... Travis busted his knee 3 weeks ago during a show in New York. Surgery was on the table so he could heal quicker. He had appointments with surgeons, but we don't know if he followed through and went under the knife. Travis had to cancel his show in Vegas last weekend because of the injury.

He's clearly in good enough shape to perform. Then again, there's a spare throne -- once used by the likes of Axl Rose and Dave Grohl -- so Travis could easily inherit the crown.