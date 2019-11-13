Marlon Wayans Describes What it's Like Kissing Jennifer Hudson

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Marlon Wayans says Jennifer Hudson kisses like she comes from heaven -- but he wants to keep it our little secret. And, what he especially wants to keep on the down-low ... he gets a woody when he hears her sing.

The actor-comedian broke down what it was like to plant one on his costar on the set of their new movie "Respect" -- which is a biopic about the late, great Aretha Franklin.

Last week, Marlon and Jen were seen sharing a smooch while filming, and as passionate as it looked ... it was apparently even better in person -- for Marlon, anyway. Check out how he intricately describes locking lips with JH ... it's almost too descriptive for comfort.

Our photog crossed the line -- at least according to Marlon -- when she asked who is a better singer ... Jennifer, or Beyonce??? He scolds us for trying to pit two black queens against each other.