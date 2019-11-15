Santa Clarita School Shooter's Dad Rips Heart Out of Dead Animal

The father of the 16-year-old who killed two of his classmates in a terrorizing school shooting was an avid hunter who had no problem posing with his kills.

We've obtained photos of shooter Nathaniel Berhow's dad, Mark, on various hunting and shooting excursions. While most of the photos are pretty standard -- two of them are particularly disturbing -- one of Mark posing with a dead goose and another that shows him holding what appears to be the heart of a freshly killed animal.

Mark died in 2017, and his obituary read, "An avid sportsman, he loved big game hunting and fishing of all kinds."

In another photo, Mark poses with his family, including Nathan, during an apparent hunting trip. A former childhood friend of Nathaniel told KTLA Mark used to make his own bullets.

As we reported, Nathan opened fire at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, CA Thursday, killing two students. Berhow allegedly turned the gun on himself, but is still in custody and being treated at a local hospital.