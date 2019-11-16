Kevin Hart Shows Off New Workout Routine Post-Car Accident

Play video content

Kevin Hart is hard at work on the road to full recovery, and it looks like he's diving back into a gym routine that looks grueling for someone who nearly died in a car crash.

The actor-comedian posted a video of himself working out in what appears to be his home gym with a personal trainer -- seemingly someone from this fitness/wellness company called VitaHustle ... which KH was happy to plug on his social media page.

In his post, Kevin made a point to say that he was trying to not only get back to tip-top shape ... but actually become better than he was before. He also said he was trying to achieve these new levels of fitness for himself, and not anybody else ... including fans.

He added, "I want to inspire & motivate people to challenge themselves to be great. We all have greatness within...it’s up to us to tap into it. Nobody knows what your are capable of more than YOU. I can’t wait to show ME the new levels that we are about to reach!!!!"

As for what exercises Kevin is partaking in these days ... one-legged dumbbell curls and shoulder presses, exercise ball planks, loose strap lat pulls, dumbbell squats, dumbbell single-arm rows and more. Pretty reminiscent of what he posted just last month, actually.

What's crazy is that as tough as this workout of his looks, he's actually told us that it's not really at the peak of his usual fitness levels or what he was even used to pre-crash.