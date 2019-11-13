Kevin Hart's Blessings on Display After Shopping with Eniko

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Kevin Hart's got a good thing going ... and he appears to be trying to spread those vibes wherever he goes.

We got Kevin out with his wife, Eniko, Tuesday after the 2 went shopping at the luxury boutique, Maxfield, in WeHo ... and he's his usual upbeat self as we ask him some questions about coming back from his car accident.

Hart's train of thought is momentarily interrupted while he and Eniko determine how to pay the valet ... but Kev ultimately settles on $100 from his stack of Benjamins.

Back to his recovery ... Hart tells us he's not returned to form physically yet, but he's working every day to get better and says he has some time off before he goes back to work to focus on it.

He also has a sense of humor about the injuries he suffered a couple months ago ... just watch how he gets into his sports car.

Play video content BACKGRID

As we've reported ... Kevin's been preaching lately about appreciating life and focusing on the important things, and his chat with us echoes that sentiment.