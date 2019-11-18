Bethenny Frankel Sells SoHo Loft For $4 Million

Bethenny Frankel's former residence is finally off the market ... someone just scooped up her two-bedroom condo and is ready to live like a real housewife.

The former 'RHONY' star recently slashed the listing price from $5 million to $3,995,000 ... and now it's got a new mystery owner.

The 2,392-square-foot SoHo loft looks amazing ... it's on a cobblestone street in the historic cast-iron district, with a wood-burning fireplace and a small balcony -- the only one of its kind in the building.

The home is decked out with walnut flooring throughout, plus an internal atrium and a sunken living room with 14-foot ceilings and triple-paned arched windows. The master bedroom includes a huge walk-in closet and a marble bathroom with a steam shower and soaking tub.

Floor-to-ceiling glass windows encompass the bedrooms, and the second room comes with built-in speakers to set the vibe. There's also a grand hallway perfect for displaying art, and a powder room. The building includes a common rooftop terrace.