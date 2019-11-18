Richard Sherman Drops $5,000 to Send Compton Pop Warner Team to Championship
11/18/2019 8:13 AM PT
Richard Sherman just came through BIG TIME for a youth football team from his hometown ... donating a big chunk of change to send them to the championship tournament!!
The Hub City (6U) Pop Warner team from Compton earned a trip to the National Youth Championship in Florida after going undefeated this season.
Not only was their play on the field impressive -- each kid had to maintain at least a 3.1 GPA in order to play.
But, there was one problem -- the team had to raise at least $15k in less than a month to cover travel and hotel expenses ... and needed help from the community to reach their goal.
Luckily for the team, the 49ers superstar -- who went to Dominguez High School in Compton -- got wind of their campaign after seeing the story on FOX 11 in L.A. and dropped $5,000 to help them get past the $15k mark!
"I respect good football but I respect the 3.1 min gpa more," Sherman said. "Establishing good habits young. I would like to help."
The 31-year-old quickly sprang into action -- sending over the donation to the team's GoFundMe page just minutes after finding out about the team ... and now they should be on their way to get that trophy!
Props to Sherman for the gesture!!
