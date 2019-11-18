Richard Sherman Drops $5,000 to Send Compton Pop Warner Team to Championship

Breaking News Getty

Richard Sherman just came through BIG TIME for a youth football team from his hometown ... donating a big chunk of change to send them to the championship tournament!!

The Hub City (6U) Pop Warner team from Compton earned a trip to the National Youth Championship in Florida after going undefeated this season.

Not only was their play on the field impressive -- each kid had to maintain at least a 3.1 GPA in order to play.

But, there was one problem -- the team had to raise at least $15k in less than a month to cover travel and hotel expenses ... and needed help from the community to reach their goal.

Luckily for the team, the 49ers superstar -- who went to Dominguez High School in Compton -- got wind of their campaign after seeing the story on FOX 11 in L.A. and dropped $5,000 to help them get past the $15k mark!

"I respect good football but I respect the 3.1 min gpa more," Sherman said. "Establishing good habits young. I would like to help."

The 31-year-old quickly sprang into action -- sending over the donation to the team's GoFundMe page just minutes after finding out about the team ... and now they should be on their way to get that trophy!