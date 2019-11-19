Ariana Grande Walks Off Bad Illness in NYC's Chilly Weather

SplashNews.com

Ariana Grande says she's having trouble breathing and it's hard to swallow ... so ya gotta imagine going on a stroll with temperatures in the 30s is NOT what the doctor ordered.

The pop sensation and her pit-mix pooch, Myron, went for a walk Monday night in NYC. It's been raining there and temperatures last night dipped pretty low ... especially when the wind chill kicked in.

That didn't stop Ariana ... who was bundled up and, in all honesty, an incredible sight for sore eyes even in a puffy jacket and sweats. Myron, who as you know was Mac Miller's adopted dog, also shined while in the holiday spirit.

Ariana over the weekend had said she's dealing with a bad sinus infection and feared it may lead her to cancel some shows. She updated her fans Sunday on Instagram and said she woke up even worse, which forced her to cancel her show that night in Lexington, Kentucky.