Ariana Grande Not Dating Mikey Foster ... Frankie Grande Backtracks

Ariana Grande's brother is cleaning up the tea he spilled about her dating life -- that is to say, she is NOT dating Social House singer Mikey Foster.

Frankie Grande sent folks into a frenzy Wednesday when he said he went on a "double date" with Ariana and Mikey ... but now he says he was not implying Ariana and Mikey were an item.

Frankie started backstroking Thursday, saying ... "My sister is not in a relationship. Everyone relax. She is very much single."

Now, Frankie says his "double date" comment just meant Ariana and Mikey went out for dinner with him and his boyfriend, Hale Leon.

Aaaand breathe, everyone.

BTW ... Ariana and Mikey have been dogged by dating rumors ever since they collabed on her track, "Boyfriend" -- which probably explains why Frankie's comment caught fire.