Memphis Star James Wiseman Suspended For 12 Games & Fined $11k

Memphis superstar James Wiseman has been suspended 12 games and must donate over $11k to charity -- but he plans to appeal the punishment.

Wiseman, the NCAA, and Memphis has been locked in a back-and-forth battle over his eligibility for weeks after it was determined the 18-year-old violated college rules by taking $11,500 from Penny Hardaway in 2017 -- before he became Memphis head coach.

Wiseman's college career was up in the air after the suspension was handed down ... considering he's expected to go #1 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft.

But, given the new punishment ... Wiseman will be able to return Jan. 12 against South Florida.

The fight's not over, however ... Memphis released a statement shortly after the ruling.

"Based on case precedent, the circumstances of this case and other mitigating factors, the university will immediately appeal this decision."