'Rocketman' Star Taron Egerton Celebrates Birthday at Luxury Villa

Taron Egerton is celebrating his 30th in a style the real Elton John would definitely approve of -- chillin' in a luxury oceanfront villa with his GF, while getting awesome news.

The "Rocketman" star marked 30 years of life in the Dominican Republic ... sparing no expense and staying in a 5-bedroom villa at the Casa de Campo Resort that goes for a cool $10,000 a night. Taron and his GF, director Emily Thomas, spent a whole week lounging.

Taron was still on the island when he found out he was nominated for a Grammy for the "Rocketman" soundtrack -- he covered a bunch of Elton's biggest hits for the biopic.

Check out the gallery ... Taron's villa is pretty amazing. The island paradise has breathtaking views and it's right next to the world-renowned Teeth of the Dog golf course. But, best of all ... comes with a butler! It's not really a birthday if a butler doesn't bring your cake.