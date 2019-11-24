Cedric the Entertainer Makes Singing Debut on Christmas Album

Play video content Exclusive

Cedric the Entertainer is getting us all in the holiday spirit ... lending his unique voice to a new Christmas album, and taking his first nutcrack at singing!!!

Cedric's already conquered the world of comedy, movies and television ... and now he's making his singing debut on the holiday EP, "A Powerbase Christmas." Ya gotta listen to his version of "Winter Wonderland."

Yes, in the tradition of Bing Crosby, Michael Buble and Johnny Mathis -- Cedric's in the meadow building a snowman ... with a bit more swag.

Give it a listen ... makes ya wonder what took Cedric so long to lay down his first vocals?

Joining Cedric on the 7-track 'Powerbase Christmas' are Grammy-nominated artists Dave Koz and Rascall Flatts' Gary LeVox -- plus Sonna Rele, Sheléa, MAJOR, Matt Cusson, Suri White, Brittany LeVox and pop-country trio Auburn Road.

Other classic tunes on the record -- which comes out on Black Friday -- include "Silver Bells," "Last Christmas" and "Christmas Time is Here." Ced doesn't sing on all of them, but he produced the whole shebang.