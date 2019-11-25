Damon Dash Continues Blasting Lawyer and Plaintiffs in Movie Lawsuit

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Damon Dash wasn't done getting stuff off his chest after his deposition ... and took the opportunity to spell out all the ways he thinks the lawsuit filed against him is BS.

We got the Roc-A-Fella cofounder the day after he sat for a 50-minute depo in the case, and after he learned the court hit him with sanctions because of his "repeated disregard of court orders and highly inappropriate conduct."

Dame tells us he specifically got chastised for making fun of the plaintiff's attorney, Christopher Brown ... whom he calls a "cornball." That insult's pretty tame compared to what Dash said to Brown in his depo.

Play video content TMZ.com

We broke the story ... Damon blasted the lawyer for being a "culture vulture" and said he was disgusted by him. He added that Brown will never be a lawyer again and said, "I'm just giving you rope to hang yourself."

Dash has been ordered to pay all costs and fees from the depo that were incurred by the opposing side because of his behavior.

Regardless ... Dame's not backing down from laying out his case in the suit. He tells us the director and producers of the film, "Dear Frank," actually stole his movie and are spinning a web of lies to rob him of "a masterpiece."