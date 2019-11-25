Evander Holyfield's Son Destroys 2nd Opponent With 3rd-Round KO

Play video content Breaking News

Evander Holyfield's 22-year-old son is beginning to look like The Real Deal as a boxer -- he just destroyed his 2nd opponent in just 3 weeks ... and the video is solid.

Evan "Yung Holy" Holyfield took on Henry Mendez in Houston on Saturday night and ended the fight with a brutal body shot in the 3rd round ... moving his pro record to 2-0.

Evander was in the crowd that night and was obviously impressed with his son's handiwork.

As we previously reported, Evan made his pro fight debut just 3 weeks prior -- dismantling Nick Winstead in just 16 seconds into the 1st round of their Nov. 2 bout (on the undercard of the Canelo Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev fight).