Mick Foley Shows Off Ear That Vader Famously Ripped Off, Still Not Repaired!

You know the ear that Vader famously ripped off of Mick Foley's head in a wrestling match 25 years ago??

Yeah, Foley just showed it to TMZ Sports -- and it's still not fully repaired ... AND IT'S STILL GROSS AS HELL!!!

We spoke with the wrestling legend out in NYC earlier this week and asked him for a little injury story time ... and that's when he retold us the famous tale of him losing a piece of his ear in 1994.

If you've never heard it before, it's a good one -- Foley says back in '94 he was wrestling with Leon White -- aka Vader -- in Germany ... when he got his head caught in the ropes.

"I wedged my way out," Foley says. "And, my ear did not make the journey with me."

It's truly an epic story ... and when we did a little digging -- we actually found the video of it all!!

As for how the thing looks today ... Foley showed it to us -- and there's clearly been zero plastic surgery done to the thing over the years.

"Had to give up my dream of becoming a carpenter because I couldn’t put the pencil behind it," Foley joked. "It’s like my little magic trick!"

And, in case you're wondering ... we asked who's got the worst ear these days -- Evander Holyfield or him??