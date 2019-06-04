Mick Foley Will Come Watch Wrestling With Fans For Ashley Massaro Donation

Mick Foley says he'll come to your door and watch wrestling with you IN PERSON ... saying all it'll take for him to do that is a donation to Ashley Massaro's daughter's educational fund.
The wrestling legend appeared on "TMZ Live" on Tuesday and told the guys for a $5,000 check, he's willing to travel ANYWHERE in the United States or Canada to hang out with fans.
And, for a $10,000 donation, he says he'll even fly overseas!!!
"You get three hours of my time," Mick says ... "We can do whatever you want. I can do your yard work if you'd like."
Massaro tragically died last month in an apparent suicide ... and Foley has been one of the ring leaders of a charity project aimed at helping her daughter, Alexa, save up for college.
So far, their GoFundMe page has raised over $45,000 ... and Mick says the ultimate goal is $100K.
"Ashley was a really good friend and somebody I thought the world of," Mick says ... "And, I wish I had been there a little bit more for her when she was having trouble."
"So, I'm trying to make up for that by being someone they can count on."