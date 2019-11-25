M&M'S Ice Cream Bar Creator Sued Over Fake Vanilla Flavor

Exclusive TMZ/Getty Composite

The company behind M&M'S ice cream bars is bamboozling its customers into thinking its "vanilla" filling is on the up-and-up, when it isn't ... so claims a new class action lawsuit.

A woman named Sherise Richardson is suing Mars, Inc. -- the food manufacturer that runs the M&M'S brand, as well as its ice cream bar products. Sherise says the M&M'S vanilla ice cream bar is a sham, 'cause allegedly ... the flavor doesn't come from real vanilla.

In her suit, Sherise goes into EXTREME detail about the history of vanilla -- describing how, according to lore, Thomas Jefferson jacked it from Europe and brought it to the States -- and then goes on to explain federal regulations surrounding the highly coveted flavor.

According to her, any companies here in the U.S. of A. that are trying to peddle vanilla-like products or any such derivative (like reduced fat vanilla ice cream) must derive their flavor exclusively from real vanilla -- and if it doesn't, the company must disclose that. Also, she says they can't advertise it as actual "vanilla" -- like the M&M'S box does.

Sherise also claims the M&M'S vanilla ice cream bar box doesn't have any mention of vanilla in its ingredients list on the back, and thus ... Mars, Inc. is allegedly pulling a fast one.

She says that rather than paying a premium rate of no less than $5.99 per 9.78 fluid ounces -- not including tax -- she insists that it should be cheaper than that. Sherise is outraged about this alleged false advertising, and wants a judge to award her damages.