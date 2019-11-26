Jerry Jones Says He Will Not Fire Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett During the Season

Play video content Breaking News 105.3 The Fan

Jerry Jones says he will NOT ax Dallas Cowboys head coach, Jason Garrett, during the 2019 season ... but it's clear he ain't happy with the guy.

Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan and was asked straight-up if he's considered removing Garrett after the Cowboys lost to the New England Patriots on Sunday, blowing several opportunities to win the game.

"The answer is no, period," Jones said.

Of course, Jones was highly critical of Garrett after Sunday's loss -- saying the Cowboys got outcoached by Bill Belichick and his crew.

Jerry essentially says he should bear some of the blame since he's the general manager and makes the personnel decisions.

"I look at every aspect of it since I put the coaches out there, since I put the players out there at the end of the day with a lot of help and with collaborated effort."

"But, at the end of the day, the buck stops with me and I am highly critical and I'm continually evaluating the performance of everybody involved with the game."

In other words, just because Garrett is safe for now doesn't mean he won't be gone after the season.

But, get this ... Jones DEFENDED Garrett's refusal to use in-game analytics when it comes to play-calling.

Jerry says analytics are "good to know" -- but the numbers don't take things like momentum and other immeasurable factors into consideration.

"I've had my biggest success when I'm sure analytics have said make the other decision the other way."