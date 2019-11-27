NFL's Akiem Hicks Angrily Hangs Up On Radio Show ... After Injury Joke

Play video content Breaking News ESPN

Chicago Bears stud Akiem Hicks was PISSED after radio hosts joked about his elbow injury ... angrily hanging up the phone and saying he's NEVER coming back to the show again!

The 30-year-old D-lineman -- who's been out since Week 5 after gruesomely dislocating his elbow -- went on The Waddle & Silvy show to give a pump-up speech to Bears fans who are down on the team after its 5-6 start.

"Roll with us," Hicks said. "We didn't do this on purpose. We didn't try to get ourselves into this situation. But, we're doing everything that we can to climb out of this hole."

One of the radio hosts responded by making a joke about Hicks' elbow injury, saying, "You mean you didn't put your arm in between those two Raiders and it popped out of joint on purpose?"

The radio host added, "No, I'm joking."

But, Hicks clearly wasn't laughing ... and in fact, the 6'4", 352-pounder got super ticked and berated the hosts live on air!!

"That’s a joke?!" the Pro-Bowler said. “You think that’s a joke!? You don't joke about somebody’s injury!"

Hicks then told the guys this would be the last time he EVER appears on the ESPN affiliate station ... and hung up the phone.

Later, Hicks wrote on Twitter, "You don’t joke about someone’s nearly season ending injury. It’s just not funny. Shouldn’t have lost my cool but 'To err is human, to forgive divine'"