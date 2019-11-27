T.I., Big Sean & Kardashians Give Away Food Ahead of Thanksgiving

Hollywood seems eager to give back this year ahead of another Thanksgiving where their own bellies are sure to be full -- with some even heading back home to help others.

Celebs like T.I., Big Sean and the Kardashians were out in force this week as well as last, handing out grub to those less fortunate in anticipation of Turkey Day -- and they seemed to make a point to head to their stomping grounds to give back to their communities.

Sean, for example, was in River Rouge, MI Tuesday -- just outside his native Detroit -- where he was handing out frozen poultry at a high school. It's his 7th year doing it with his non-profit ... an event he's dubbed the Annual All-Star Giveback: Thanksgiving Edition.

Tip did something similar, arriving in Atlanta Tuesday for his own annual giveaway, except his gifts seemed to have a bit more green in them than maybe your standard food basket.

Then, we have the Kardashians -- Kim, Kourtney, Kris and Corey Gamble, specifically -- who came out together over the weekend to a food bank in L.A. to do pretty much the same.

Play video content LORNA LOH

As you know ... 21 Savage got in on the giving as well -- but he busted out the hot meals right on the spot for about 300 families at a YMCA down in DeKalb County, GA.