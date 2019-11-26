21 Savage Serves 300 Families Thanksgiving Meal in Georgia

Exclusive Details Lorna Loh

21 Savage is putting smiles on faces and food in the stomachs of people not nearly as fortunate as him.

The rapper helped serve an early Thanksgiving dinner to 300 families in need Tuesday night at the DeKalb County YMCA center in Stone Mountain, Georgia ... throwing on a red apron and making sure everyone got a hot meal.

21 Savage calls DeKalb County home ... and his mother, Heather Joseph, joined him as they helped serve plates full of turkey, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, stuffing, mac and cheese and, of course, gravy.

Savage is a fixture in the community -- organizing school supply drives and teaching youth the basics of money -- and his Leading By Example Foundation put on Tuesday's event.