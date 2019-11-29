Mall Brawl Erupts by Forever 21 Amid Thanksgiving Bargain Shopping

Play video content Samuel Safadi

Forget Black Friday -- the madness now begins when stores open up early on Thanksgiving night ... and a Pennsylvania mall's one of the first to have a fight break out as holiday shopping kicks off.

The chaos reportedly went down at the Lehigh Valley Mall in Whitehall Thursday night after 9 PM ... when at least 5 men got involved in a brawl outside the Forever 21.

As you see in the video, it appears 2 men are involved in a fistfight when a third in a striped shirt jumps in to deliver a few blows. Security tries to separate it to no avail, and at least 2 more men join in on the ruckus.

It's unclear what ignited the fight, but a local report says it lasted about a minute before it was separated ... and it didn't appear anyone was arrested. We're working on more details.