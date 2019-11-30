Ohio State Great Terrelle Pryor Stabbed in His Pittsburgh Apartment

Breaking News Getty

NFL wide receiver, and ex-Ohio State QB, Terrelle Pryor is hospitalized after he was stabbed overnight in Pittsburgh.

Terrelle was reportedly at his apartment when the violence broke out. Police have a woman in custody in connection with the stabbing, according to WTAE. However, it's unclear at his point if she's the alleged attacker or just a person of interest.

A witness tells TMZ ... a friend drove Pryor to a hospital for treatment, and Adam Schefter is reporting he's in critical condition after suffering stab wounds to the shoulder and chest.

Terrelle is currently a free agent, after the Jacksonville Jaguars released him this season, but he's best known for his years leading the Ohio State Buckeyes ... from 2008 to 2010.

During his NFL career, he's played for 9 teams, including the Raiders, Chiefs, Browns, Redskins, Jets and Jags.