Terry Glenn Jr. Dead at 22 After Accidental Drug Overdose

Terry Glenn Jr. -- son of the late NFL star -- died on Thanksgiving from an accidental drug overdose, family sources tell the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The 22-year-old was found by family members in a bathroom at his home in Columbus, Ohio, according to Clarence Hill.

Earlier that day, Glenn Jr. had been tweeting about his father, Terry Glenn, who died almost 2 years ago to the day in a horrific car crash on the way home from a Dallas Cowboys game on Nov. 20, 2017. Toxicology later revealed Glenn Sr. had a .165 blood-alcohol level at the time of the crash.

"I miss him so much," Glenn Jr. tweeted ... "This time of the year is the hardest by far man... this was his holiday and the last one got cut short right before we were allllll gonna be together... really just wonder why."

He also tweeted, "Thanksgiving was my dads favorite game to play in as a Cowboy and you best believe ya boy was always right there in the stands."

Glenn Sr. was the 7th overall pick in the 1996 NFL Draft -- taken by the New England Patriots after an impressive run at Ohio State.

He went on to play 12 seasons in the NFL -- with the Patriots, Packers and Cowboys.

Terry also famously caught Tom Brady's very first TD pass in 2001.

We spoke with Glenn Jr. after his father's passing and he shared his favorite memory of his father.

